Top track

European Vampire - TOM FORD

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

European Vampire

Officina MECA APS
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

European Vampire - TOM FORD
Got a code?

Event information

Sabato 04 Novembre arrivano a Officina MECA gli European Vampire, l’ultimo esperimento musicale del musicista e modello Lorenzo Sutto e del produttore Mark Ceiling, un collage di realtà contemporanee ed è tutto tranne che lineare.

Le tracce di EV seguon...

Presentato da Ass. Officina Meca APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

European Vampire

Venue

Officina MECA APS

Viale Cavour, 189, 44122 Ferrara FE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.