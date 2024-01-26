Top track

Any Other

Spazio Teatro 89
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

ANY OTHER - il 26 gennaio a Spazio Teatro 89 per presentare il nuovo disco

𝐀𝐰𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 è il nuovo brano di Any Other in uscita mercoledì 25 ottobre ed il primo singolo estratto dal suo prossimo album 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩: 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯...

Presentato da Spazio Teatro 89 / Volume Dischi e libri / TeoSegale

Lineup

Any Other

Venue

Spazio Teatro 89

Via Fratelli Zoia 89, 20153 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

