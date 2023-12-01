Top track

Abu Simbel

DGTL USA: New York

Location TBA, New York City
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
About

DGTL USA: New York
December 1
Brooklyn Warehouse Location

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
WhoMadeWho, Henrik Schwarz, Mano Le Tough and 3 more

Venue

Location TBA, New York City

New York, NY, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

