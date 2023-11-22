Top track

KC Belongs to Me

Red Kate, The Uncouth, Second Chance

miniBar
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Red Kate is a no bullshit, class conscious punk rock & roll band from Kansas City, MO. For more than a decade the band has toured across the Midwest expressing its DIY ethic through a sound that tips a cap to the beer soaked barroom floors of the 70s Briti...

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

The Uncouth, Red Kate

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

