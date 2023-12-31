Top track

E1 X Percolate NYE : Job Jobse, Midland, Leon Vynehall, & more

E1
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
From £28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In true Percolate tradition we save the best for last, gathering our favourites to see off the year on what promises to be the most vibrant dance floor in the city. With none other than Amsterdam’s legendary Job Jobse leading celebrations and a host of oth...

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

6
Job Jobse, Midland, Leon Vynehall and 6 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

