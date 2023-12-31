DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In true Percolate tradition we save the best for last, gathering our favourites to see off the year on what promises to be the most vibrant dance floor in the city. With none other than Amsterdam’s legendary Job Jobse leading celebrations and a host of oth...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.