Top track

Exmortus - In Hatred's Flame

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Exmortus, Generation Kill, Hatriot, Claustrofobia

The Kingsland
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Exmortus - In Hatred's Flame
Got a code?

About

Los Angeles-based neo-classical extreme metal mavens Exmortus return on new album, "Necrophony." Four years in the making, the group’s sixth album offers nothing but savage rebirth and fierce renewal. "Necrophony" marks a significant turning point—one fore...

Presented by Kingsland.

Lineup

2
Claustrofobia, Hatriot, Generation Kill and 2 more

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.