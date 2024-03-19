Top track

LALALAR

BIKO
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

İsyanlar - Radio Edit
About

Chullu Agency, Pentagon Booking e Mo'Jam
presentano dalla Turchia:
LALALAR in concerto

Un delizioso tuffo tra spaghetti western-psichedelici e funk anatolico.
Elettronica con spezie mediorientali che si muove tra influenze post-punk, hip hop,...

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Lalalar

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

