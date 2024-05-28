Top track

Bridge of Sighs - 2007 Remaster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Robin Trower

Islington Assembly Hall
Tue, 28 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bridge of Sighs - 2007 Remaster
Got a code?

About

For six decades, Robin Trower’s career has been an act of quiet rebellion. Rewind the reels of the British guitarist’s backstory and you’ll find an artist who has always rolled the dice rather than take the path of least resistance. In the early-’70s, Trow...

Presented by The Gig Cartel.

Lineup

Robin Trower

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs