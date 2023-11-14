Top track

Ego Swim

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kill Alters, MK Ultra, AFK, Zacarama, RX Cowboy

Purgatory
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ego Swim
Got a code?

About

A night of pure unadulterated noise. Featuring legendary NY digital hardcore and industrial act Kill Alters, post genre enigma MKULTRA, Noise Trap trio AFK, the noise clown prince Zacarama and Minneapolis based industrial maniac Rx Cowboy.

A group of arti...

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Kill Alters, MK Ultra

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.