Abu Simbel

DGTL USA: Los Angeles

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $58.71

Abu Simbel
About

DGTL USA: Los Angeles

December 2

Table Reservations:

WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563

Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Teksupport & Stranger Than;

Lineup

1
WhoMadeWho, Henrik Schwarz, Mano Le Tough and 1 more

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

