DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Orii: Queer Takeover

Colour Factory
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We're back with another ORII TAKEOVER...

A night of unparalleled queer celebration, freedom and expression 🏳️‍🌈

ORII: QUEER TAKEOVER is BACK for its second edition featuring a diverse lineup of talent - poets, musicians, and artists from the community....

Presented by Orii Community.

Lineup

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.