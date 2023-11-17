DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trust 010

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Trust 010

Friday, November 17th, 2023

Hosted by The Order

Video Lougne by Video Waste

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.

Lineup

EchoDroides

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.