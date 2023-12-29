DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLY x EZ Street presents Hayley Zalassi + Sweeney

Cabaret Voltaire
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FLY and EZ Street team up to bring you Glasgow's Hayley Zalassi. One final FLY Club shindig before we bring in the New Year.

Full lineup TBA.

FLY CLUB | EVERY FRIDAY | CABARET VOLTAIRE

Residents: Denis Sulta, Ewan McVicar, LF System, Big Miz, Jasper Jam...

Presented by FLY.

Cabaret Voltaire

36-38 Blair St, Edinburgh EH1 1QR, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

