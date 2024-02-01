Top track

Non Voglio Che Clara + Massaroni Pianoforti

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 1 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NON VOGLIO CHE CLARA | MILANO

Giovedì 1 Febbraio 2024 - H.21.00

Support: Massaroni Pianoforti

LIVE _ CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
Lineup

Massaroni Pianoforti, Non voglio che Clara

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

