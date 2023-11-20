DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Outfit Presents: Ex-Agent

The Old Blue Last
Mon, 20 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sitting restlessly between post-rock and free-jazz, Ex Agent throw together dissonant symphonies of sax and piano alongside frantic guitars, drums, and haunting vocals. Combining elements of gonzo journalism, post-punk, and jazz, the five piece sprinkle a...

Presented by The Old Blue Last

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

