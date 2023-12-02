DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kick & Collect III • La collecteuf solidaire

Le Mazette
Sat, 2 Dec, 4:00 pm
PartyParis
€6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après deux beaux succès en 2021 et 2022, L'Esprit Léger et Quartier Libre s'unissent à nouveau aux côtés de nombreux collectifs pour la 3ème édition des KICK and COLLECT ! 🔥

___________________

𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗣𝗧

Pour rappel, KICK and...

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

1
Quartier Libre, Gourmandisque, Soeurs Malsaines and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

