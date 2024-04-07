DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gretell Barreiro: Arts in the Parks

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sun, 7 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Marina Fadu is Cuban artist Gretell Barreiro’s alter ego… With this offering - a 'live musical movie,' - she reimagines Cuban cabaret in a contemporary, experimental mode. A timeless ode to memory, in a scenic and musical language both personal and univers...

All ages
Presented by The Rhythm Foundationand MB Arts in the Parks

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.