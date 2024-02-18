Top track

Xentrix

The Arch
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from the North West of England, Xentrix was formed in 1985 by guitar player Chris Astley. After numerous changes to the line up they signed with Roadrunner records and entered the studio to record their first album 'Shattered Existence' with produc...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Divergent Promotions.

Lineup

Xentrix

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

