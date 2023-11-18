DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dischi Spranti: LA FESTA!

Terrazza Bar - Castello Volante
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsCorigliano D'Otranto
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

💿 Dischi Spranti: LA FESTA!

Le selezioni di Max Nocco e di Marco Erroi ti trasporteranno in un’altra dimensione: sabato 18 novembre al Castello Volante di Corigliano d'Otranto arriva la prima festa dell’etichetta salentina!

“Spranto” è un termine...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Coolclub.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Terrazza Bar - Castello Volante

Piazza Castello, 1, 73022 Corigliano D'otranto LE, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

