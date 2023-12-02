Top track

Marco Leckbert & Luca Maier - Beat And Dance

Whatever Makes You Dance Act9 w Marco Leckbert

Kindergarten
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Marco Leckbert & Luca Maier - Beat And Dance
About

Kindergarten Pres. Whatever Makes You Dance Act #9 w/ Marco Leckbert

L'ottavo atto e stato pazzesco e il nono non sara da meno, perche il prossimo guest non va per il sottile: da Barcellona Marco Leckbert 🇪🇸, owner di @darkgroundrecords insieme al nostr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

1
Mattia Bergami, Sator, Marco Leckbert and 1 more

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

