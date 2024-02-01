DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mda

Sala Capitol
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsSantiago de Compostela
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lª tendenciª

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.

MDA

Sala Capitol

Rúa de Concepción Arenal, 5, 15702 Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

