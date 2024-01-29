Top track

Hinds

The Boileroom
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
Event information

As part of IVW

Hinds are a rock band based in Madrid, Spain consisting of Carlotta Cosials (vocals, guitar) and Ana Perrote (vocals, guitar).

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

Hinds

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

