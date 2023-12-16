DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'Orchestre à votre portée, parcours découverte

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sat, 16 Dec, 2:00 pm
WorkshopParis
Quand Ground Control se transforme en une symphonie.

Après 4 jours de résidence et de répétitions intensives dans nos murs, l'Ensemble Nouvelles Portées te donne rendez-vous au Ground pour vivre un moment unique au cœur d’un véritable orchestre symphoniqu...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.

Victor Jacob

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open2:00 pm

