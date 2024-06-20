Top track

Found God in a Tomato

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 20 Jun 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€27.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets anunciam Tour Mundial com passagem garantida por Portugal no dia 20 de junho no Musicbox em Lisboa.

Bilhetes à venda dia 17 de novembro, às 10h00, nos locais habituais e em everythingisnew.pt

O novo álbum, lançado a 10 de Novemb...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open8:30 pm

