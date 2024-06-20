DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets anunciam Tour Mundial com passagem garantida por Portugal no dia 20 de junho no Musicbox em Lisboa.
Bilhetes à venda dia 17 de novembro, às 10h00, nos locais habituais e em everythingisnew.pt
O novo álbum, lançado a 10 de Novemb...
