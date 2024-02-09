Top track

Incendiary - Jesus Bones

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Incendiary, Simulakra, Scarab

Salty's Beach Bar
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLake Como
Selling fast
$34.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Incendiary - Jesus Bones
Got a code?

About

Saint Vitus + Shore Style Punk Night Present

We're heading down the shore for a wild night of hardcore: don't miss Incendiary with Delaware's Simulakra + Philly's Scarab at Salty's Beach Bar in Lake Como NJ!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Incendiary, SIMULAKRA, Scarab

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.