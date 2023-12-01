DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Association, Cruel Summer, The Genzales, Intrusion

The 13th Floor
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday, December 1

The 13th Floor

Doors at 8pm

Covert Curiosity Presents:

No Association

https://www.instagram.com/no.association.atx/

Cruel Summer TX

https://cruelsummertx.bandcamp.com/

The Genzales

https://www.instagram.com/the_genzales/

Intrus...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Covert Curiosity

Lineup

Cruel Summer, The Genzales, Intrusion

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

