Tophouse

Siberia
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FOLK? BLUEGRASS? ROCK? IRISH? POP?

A lot of people ask us what genre we are. The truth is, we don't know. Check out some of our music and let us know what you think.

In reality, if you really want to get to know about TopHouse, y'all should shoot us a me...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

