Thanksgiving Night Party

PLATFORM
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
DJDes Moines
$13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thanksgiving Day Party

Lui House

Seth Brogen

Lawt Lizard

Callisto

Darkwood

Badman

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lawt-a-Raw

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

