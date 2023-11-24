DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following the release of her freshman album Just a Girl, Dublin's pop-princess Kayleigh Noble is set to make her London debut at The Forge at The Lower Third, Denmark street on Friday November 24th.
Having been described by Hot Press Magazine as "the next...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.