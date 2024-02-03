DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HOT TAKE: Yasmin Coe, Dee Rae, Evie Eve

YES Basement
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A brand new monthly night from promoters Now Wave, bringing you the freshest new sounds from Manchester.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

Yasmin Coe, Dee Rae, evie eve

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

