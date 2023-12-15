Top track

Monrroe presents Ikebana

The Hackney Social
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In celebration of the launch of Monrroe’s groundbreaking “Ikebana” EP, we’re very excited to announce that we’ll be putting on an intimate show at The Hackney Social

The project itself is a highly anticipated offering that will take listeners on an electr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.

Lineup

Monrroe, Duskee

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

