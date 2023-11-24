DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1 Year of Sometimes We Party : Junior Simba, Toshiki Ohta & Monaco

Headrow House
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLeeds
Free
About

Sometimes We Party are throwing their 1st Birthday Party at Headrow House at the end of November and we have an absolute stormer lined up with Toshiki Ohta, Monaco, the man himself Junior Simba as well as a whole host of local talent featuring Niamh, Fiaa,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Sometimes We Party.

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU

Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

