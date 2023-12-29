DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE GOA EXPRESS join us for a festive party:
“a shit hot artist you'd have no doubt have seen opening the bill for your favourite bands... the party loving Northern quintet who are mixing The Ramones’ razor - sharp choruses with psych undertones” - NME
I...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.