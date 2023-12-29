Top track

Second Time

The Goa Express

The Lexington
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE GOA EXPRESS join us for a festive party:

“a shit hot artist you'd have no doubt have seen opening the bill for your favourite bands... the party loving Northern quintet who are mixing The Ramones’ razor - sharp choruses with psych undertones” - NME

I...

Presented by The Lexington.

Lineup

The Goa Express

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

