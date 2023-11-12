DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Salame Piemonte, Mela Rossa Cuneo e l'Erbaluce

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Sun, 12 Nov, 11:00 am
Food & drinkTorino
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A cura di Consorzio Salame Piemonte, Consorzio Mela Rossa Cuneo e Regione Piemonte

Il Salame Piemonte IGP rappresenta l’eccellenza dei nostri salumi; il Consorzio di tutela ce lo propone in una particolare degustazione in abbinamento ad un altro tesoro de...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.