King Nun + The Mezz + doops

Crofters Rights
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:00 pm
£12.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For the band that started as schoolfriends in 2013, King Nun have been on a long road to their upcoming second album, Lamb. Consisting of Theo Polyzoides (vocals and guitar), James Upton (guitar), Nathan Gane(bass) and Caius SY (drums), what would later be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Doops, THE MEZZ, King Nun

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

