Last Balabiott CharlieBoy, Bacco & Friends

Clèr
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
Dopo 1 stagione anche balabiott chiude i battenti, in console CharlieBoy, Bacco e amici!

L'accredito nominale non garantisce l'effettivo ingresso perchè quando raggiungeremo la capienza massima non potremo più far salire.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Clèr
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

