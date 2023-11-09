DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pete Swan Presents! Saxophonist Zac Johnson

The Century Room
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($10-$15 | 7pm) Every Thursday, drummer and producer Pete Swan runs a series presenting some of his favorite musicians. This week features saxophonist/clarinetist Zac Johnson!

Before moving to Arizona in 2022, saxophonist/clarinetist Zac Johnson had been...

Presented by The Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

