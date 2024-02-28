DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andrea Paone - Divergente

Largo Venue
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€17.25
About

In questo nuovo spettacolo di stand up comedy, l'irriverente Paone racconta com'è stato vivere in una famiglia divorziata, cresciuto da una madre femminista e come ha affrontato i suoi disturbi alimentari e l'ADHD negli anni '90. Infine parlerà dei suoi vi...

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Andrea Paone

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

