DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Khalab live band

Officina degli Esordi
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Khalab

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.