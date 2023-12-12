Top track

Daniela Pes - Carme

Daniela Pes & more | MArteLive Day 1

QUBE Sala B
Tue, 12 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsRoma
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Al Qube di Roma il 12 dicembre e 13 dicembre torna Lo spettacolo totale, la 2 giorni organizzata da MArteLive giunta alla ventitreesima edizione che vedrà tra gli ospiti Daniela Pes, Meg, Clap Clap, Casino Royale, Sveglia Ginevra, CmqMartina, oltrGoodBless...

Questo è un evento 18+
MArteLive
Lineup

Andrea Poggio, Daniela Pes

Venue

QUBE Sala B

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

