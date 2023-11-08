Top track

This Is The Kit

Worthing Assembly Hall
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWorthing
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Don't miss folk legends This Is The Kit live in Worthing

This is an 14+ (U18s acompanied by an adult) event.

Presented by atom.

Lineup

This Is The Kit

Venue

Worthing Assembly Hall

Stoke Abbott Rd, Worthing BN11 1HQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

