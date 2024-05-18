Top track

Richard Lloyd - Summer Rain

Dead Boys, The Plimsouls, Richard Lloyd Group

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 18 May 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE RESCHEDULED DATE IS FINALLY HERE: The Dead Boys return with The Plimsouls and the Richard Lloyd Group!

Tickets that were not refunded from the 9/27 show are valid for entry to this date—please notify DICE if you intend to attend this date so that your...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Richard Lloyd Group , Dead Boys, The Plimsouls

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

