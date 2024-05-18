Top track

Richard Lloyd - Summer Rain

Dead Boys, The Plimsouls

Mercury Lounge NYC
Sat, 18 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$34.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE RESCHEDULED DATE IS FINALLY HERE: The Dead Boys return with The Plimsouls.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
Lineup

Dead Boys, The Plimsouls

Venue

Mercury Lounge NYC

217 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

