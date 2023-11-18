DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Groove Circus - "ISCRM" live + "Circo Stanza"

Bachelite cLab
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Il Sabato Rock e Alternative del Bachelite cLab

Due band ci intratterranno in una serata segnata da uno splendido Groove!

Gli iSCRM (si legge “I scream”) sono una giovane band Alternative Pop Rock della provincia di Milano.

Nei loro brani parlano di sé,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

