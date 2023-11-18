DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il Sabato Rock e Alternative del Bachelite cLab
Due band ci intratterranno in una serata segnata da uno splendido Groove!
Gli iSCRM (si legge “I scream”) sono una giovane band Alternative Pop Rock della provincia di Milano.
Nei loro brani parlano di sé,...
