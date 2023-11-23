DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Il ruolo dell'Art Direction nei progetti musicali

Est Bar
Thu, 23 Nov, 4:00 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"CAROSELLO FEST: IMMAGINARE LA MUSICA - IL RUOLO DELL'ART DIRECTION NEI PROGETTI MUSICALI"

Come dare forma e immagine un progetto musicale?

L'art director è un ruolo sempre più rilevante nella delineazione dell'immaginario di un progetto discografico. Lo...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Carosello Records in collaborazione con Est Radio
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Est Bar

Via Tortona 12, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.