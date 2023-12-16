Top track

Silvia Tarozzi & Deborah Walker - Country Cloud

Meral

Wunderkammer
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MERAL è un progetto all’intersezione tra paesaggio fluviale e musica a cura della Basso Profilo aps. 

MERAL in dialetto ferrarese significa merlo, animale oscuro dalla bella voce, distruttore di raccolti e ammaliatore.

MERAL è un festival, un'occasione p...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Basso Profilo aps.
Lineup

Silvia Tarozzi, Mai Mai Mai

Venue

Wunderkammer

Via Darsena 57, 44122 Ferrara provincia di Ferrara, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

