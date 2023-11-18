DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Phonocaptors + The Freetangas

El Sótano
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Phonocaptors presentan su tercer disco Atomic Lunch en Madrid junto a los gasteiztarras The FreeTangas el sábado 19 de noviembre en El Sótano a partir de las 21:00 horas

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

