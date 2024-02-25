DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Composers Concordance
Presents
Gene Pritsker’s Sound Liberation Trio
Gene Pritsker - guitar, Adam Holzman - moog bass/synth, David Cossin - drums
With guest soloist: Dick Griffin - trombone & Franz Hackl - trumpet
Featuring Poets: Imelda O’Reilly, Rob...
