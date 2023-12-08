DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Martian Records Launch: Riley McBride, Ruby Lou, Francie Moon, Balaclava

Purgatory
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday december 8th New Martian Records enters our orbit alongside some of the northeast’s finest talent. Meet us in purgatory, and celebrate the launch of a small, independent record label focused on spotlighting all this region has to offer.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Francie Moon, Balaclava

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

