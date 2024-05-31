Top track

VNSSA w. Speaker Honey on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 31 May, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
About

As a DJ, LA-based VNSSA’s sets run the gamut of house, techno, breaks and the occasional disco classic. She also produces tracks and released her debut single in 2018, before going on to release singles and EPs on Dirty Bird Records, Higher Ground and more...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VNSSA, Speaker Honey, CRSY

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

